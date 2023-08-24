Ten days after a woman nine months pregnant with twins collapsed, she has passed away.

Shoshana Neubert, 34 years old from Jerusalem, collapsed at home earlier this month and was brought to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where doctors performed an emergency Caesearean section to deliver her twins.

Neubert had no pulse when she was brought to the hospital, and upon their birth, neither did her twin daughters.

Two days after birth, one of the twins died, leaving the hospital staff fighting to save both the remaining twin - who is currently in critical condition - and Shoshana herself, who had suffered severe neurological damage.

On Thursday, Neubert's death was announced. She will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Professor Sorina Grisaru Granovsky, Director of the High-Risk Pregnancy Unit and Director of the Department of Obstetrics at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, explained last week: "This is not a pulmonary embolism, heart issue, or stroke. We are discussing a woman who is known to suffer a mild heart issue, who went home with a 40 degree (Celsius - ed.) fever. It could be that it's an accumulation of a lot of background causes."

"Both fetuses were born without a heartbeat and underwent CPR in the ER. They suffered damage from a lack of oxygen to the brain. The first infant collapsed from a lack of oxygen to her organs. At some point, she had a multisystem failure and the doctors were forced to declare her death after fighting for her life throughout the entire night. The condition of the second infant is very critical."