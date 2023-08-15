One of the twins who were born to a woman who collapsed at home on Sunday has died, Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center reported this evening (Tuesday).

On Sunday, the pregnant 38-year-old was brought to the hospital without a pulse after suffering a cerebral edema, or swelling of the brain. CPR was performed to restore her pulse, and the babies were delivered via emergency cesarean section.

Both children were born without a pulse. Their pulses were restored following extensive resuscitation operations, and they were transferred to the premature intensive care unit in serious condition.

This evening, one of the newborns died. The other baby remains in serious condition, as is their mother.

Doctors continue to fight to save the lives of the mother and surviving child.