A 38-year-old woman pregnant with twins was brought to Shaare Zedek Medical Center this afternoon (Sunday), receiving full CPR without a pulse after she collapsed at home.

A large team of specialists immediately performed life-saving operations that included an emergency cesarean section for both fetuses. The fetuses were born without a pulse.

After extensive resuscitation operations, the teams managed to restore a pulse to the newborns, and they were transferred, while in serious condition, for further observation in the premature intensive care unit.

At the same time, the teams managed to restore a pulse to the mother, and she was transferred in very serious condition to the intensive care unit.

The teams continue to treat the mother and children.