Dvir Amior, former Secretary General of the Ariel youth movement told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that a few days ago, terrorists threw rocks at his vehicle while he was driving with his family towards Ma'ale Adumim, near the Silwan neighborhood in Jerusalem.

According to Amior, this is a point prone to disaster: "There is a bend there and they throw rocks from the road above. There is often a police car standing there, which shows that this is not an unusual incident." Amior noted that after rocks were thrown at his vehicle, he went up towards the village armed with a gun, and verbally confronted residents there.

Following the report, police forces were called to the scene. According to Amior, Jerusalem City Council member Aryeh King informed him that the police had entered the village in an attempt to locate the rock throwers.

Related articles: Teens Banned from Praying About the Third Temple

The Israel Police stated in response to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News’s inquiry: "The Israel Police views any case of throwing rocks at vehicles with great seriousness, especially when it involves a real risk to human life and public safety. Each such report is handled immediately and examined by the police, and an investigation is opened, depending on the circumstances.

Following such reports, various investigative actions are taken, according to the findings and evidence in the police's possession, with the aim of locating those involved and bringing them to justice. This was also the case in this incident - a police car arrived at the scene and connected with the complainant, security cameras were checked and scans were conducted in the area, but no suspects were located. At the same time, targeted enforcement actions are also being carried out in the area in order to maintain the safety of road users and residents of the area.