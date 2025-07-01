The London-based Arabic newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reports that direct talks are currently underway between Israel and Syria, focusing on security-related issues and a gradual withdrawal of IDF forces from southern Syria.

According to the report, the discussions are being held in Jordan and include the possibility of limited security arrangements aimed at reducing tensions along Israel's northern border. Senior Syrian officials, including the country’s defense minister, are said to be participating in the talks.

However, sources close to the Syrian regime emphasize that President Ahmed al-Sharaa is not prepared to sign a peace agreement with Israel at this time. They noted that Syria’s primary demand remains a full IDF withdrawal from territories captured following the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, along with a firm rejection of any proposal to expand the buffer zone in southern Syria.

President Sharaa recently commented on the talks, stating that whether direct or indirect, their purpose is to de-escalate the situation and prevent loss of control. He stressed, however, that “this does not involve recognition of Israel or progress toward peace at this stage.”