The Hamas terrorist organization stated that it is seriously examining the latest ceasefire proposal submitted by mediators and is holding national consultations on the issue.

The terrorist organization's announcement comes after US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to the conditions that would pave the way for a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump also urged Hamas to accept the deal, warning the terrorist group that things “will get worse” if it does not accept.

“My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War,” wrote the President.

“The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Qatar has submitted a new proposal to Israel calling for a 60-day ceasefire, with eight living hostages to be released on the first day of the ceasefire, and two more on the 50th day.