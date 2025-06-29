The Jerusalem District Court today (Sunday) accepted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu request to postpone hearings in his trial. As the result, he will not be summoned to testify in court this week.

Netanyahu arrived at the court this afternoon to explain to the judges why the hearings in his case should be postponed in light of the developments in the region.

The court had rejected Prime Minister Netanyahu's request on Friday to cancel his testimonies in his trial for the next two weeks due to what he referred to as "high-priority national, security, and political issues."

Following this, Netanyahu submitted another request to cancel the dates for his testimonies, presenting the court with a sealed envelope containing his upcoming schedule. "The defense believed that submitting a request to postpone the hearings just one day after the conclusion of the historic campaign should have been obvious. However, given the prosecution's position and the court's decision, a partial schedule for the Prime Minister for the upcoming week is being submitted to the court in a sealed envelope," Netanyahu's attorney, Amit Hadad, wrote.

"The partial schedule is due to additional discussions and matters that cannot be outlined or presented in the current format, taking into account the dynamics and ongoing developments," Hadad continued. "A review of the schedule will clarify the national need for the Prime Minister to devote all his time and energy to the political, national, and security issues at hand. Once the Prime Minister's schedule for the following week is finalized, a similar envelope will be submitted to the court."

The judges also rejected this request, stating, "Without going into details—generally, the schedule presented does not contain data, details, or extraordinary matters that could justify canceling hearings. The only exception to this is the first item on Monday, June 30, 2025. In light of the mentioned activity, the hearing on that day will start at 11:30. Subject to that, the request is denied."