Another session of the cross-examination of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was held on Tuesday at the Tel Aviv District Court.

At the beginning of the session, the Prime Minister entered the courtroom holding a brown envelope and requested a short recess.

During the hearing, prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh claimed that Sara Netanyahu is involved in the Prime Minister's Office and even interviews job candidates.

Netanyahu responded, "There were many times when she met them afterwards, but this urban legend that my wife interviews candidates is nonsense, it doesn't work like that."

“These aren’t interviews; people talk. She doesn’t sit with me, but it’s certainly possible she talks to him afterwards. The idea that there’s some chain of talking to me and then to her is simply ridiculous."

Netanyahu addressed his son's involvement in the Likud's election campaign: "Yair is an independent individual who can express his opinions. The attempt to present him as part of the campaign is a misrepresentation. He expresses his opinions, but allegations that he's an 'organic partner' are just nonsense."

When Prosecutor Tirosh tried to ask whether this was similar to past interviews with Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, Netanyahu replied: “You’re trying to create a fictitious pattern here. I said the Chief of Staff or the office must ensure she meets with them, which confirms what I said, and of course, she was clearly right; these are unreliable people with agendas."

Later in the hearing, the issue of a meeting at the Prime Minister's residence on Balfore Street arose, during which, according to the prosecution, Sarah Netanyahu was also present at a work meeting related to the acquisition of Yedioth Ahronoth. The Prime Minister responded: “That was a meeting at Balfore Street. It’s reasonable that she said hello, but I don’t recall."

Finally, the prosecutor referred to comments by Shai Haik, the Prime Minister’s former spokesman, who claimed that Yair Netanyahu participated in strategic meetings. Netanyahu rejected this, saying, “That’s a misrepresentation. Show me something specific, and I’ll address it."