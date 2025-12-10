Lior Amihai, director of the far-left Peace Now movement, sent a letter to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, demanding the immediate dismissal of Central Command head Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth.

The letter followed an investigative report on Kan 11’s program “Real Time,” which focused on the establishment of new hilltop sites in Judea and Samaria.

Amihai sharply attacked Bluth, writing that “Bluth has effectively turned the IDF into a support force for establishing illegal Jewish terror outposts throughout the territories.”

He went as far as calling Bluth “the Hilltop Youth’s representative in IDF uniform,” urging the Chief of Staff “to act without delay and end Maj. Gen. Bluth’s tenure immediately, in order to restore trust in the IDF’s command integrity.”

The investigation featured testimony alleging cooperation between the IDF command and initiators of new outposts. A Central Command officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel said:

“When Fox finished his term and Avi Bluth took over, everything flipped. Suddenly a totally different policy started. From July ’24, a formal mechanism for establishing farms began to take shape, with full cooperation from the command.”

According to the officer, “there is even one key person in the command - Elitzur Trabelsi. He goes, finalizes matters, is involved in all the plans to establish the farms. He does a preliminary tour with the farm owner, interviews him, and then goes to the general for approval - and the farm goes up with coordination.”

The report stated that around 140 new settlement points were established, controlling nearly one million dunams - an area four times larger than all long-established Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria - and described this development as “a genuine revolution.”