The Supreme Planning Council convened yesterday (Wednesday) and approved hundreds of housing units for purchase by deposit in Gush Etzion, the Mount Hebron area, and Samaria.

The communities where approvals were granted are:

Elaza - 66 units finalized, Ma'ale Amos - 371 units authorized for deposit, Ariel - 280 units authorized for deposit, Gitit - 281 units authorized for deposit, Avigail - 278 units authorized for deposit, and a new industrial zone in Omerim that was authorized for deposit.

Over the past year, the Supreme Planning Council has been meeting monthly, according to the region's needs, approving tens of thousands of housing units.

Peace Now has published a report decrying the 'sudden surge in construction planning in the settlements."

In another report this week, they wrote that since November 2024, the Supreme Planning Council has been holding weekly discussions to advance housing units in 'the settlements.' "The shift to approving plans on a weekly basis not only normalizes construction in the territories but also intensifies it. Since the beginning of 2025, together with the plans scheduled for approval this week, the Supreme Planning Council has advanced 25,129 housing units, an all-time record."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, "We will continue strengthening the settlement enterprise for Israel's security and to bolster our sovereignty over the homeland's territories. What we are doing is Zionism."