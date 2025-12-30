In response to the haredi demonstrations over the past several months against the conscription of yeshiva students in the military, which often see protesters blocking Route 4 near Bnei Brak, residents of neighboring cities are forming a counter-protest movement.

The organizers plan to intentionally drive slowly near the entrances to the haredi city, especially on Fridays, to create pressure on the haredi public.

A flyer published by the organizers reads: "The police have gone bankrupt. There is only one way to stop the blocking of the Geha Highway (Route 4): to block Bnei Brak on Friday by driving slowly on the access roads." The organizers say they wish to convey the message that they are "no longer suckers.

The organizers claim that they intend to act within the confines of the law and that they are in contact with the police. They say that it was made clear to them that as long as the protest is conducted lawfully, the police are not expected to prevent it. "We are planning a legal protest that will convey a message that we are no longer suckers," the organizers stated. They intend to put pressure on the haredi community, so its members will prevent the roadblocks and disruptions.

The planned protest is expected to significantly worsen traffic in Bnei Brak, especially on Fridays, when the city's streets are especially crowded.

During the winter, when Shabbat begins earlier, the days are already crowded and pressured. The haredi ridership on public transportation mainly travels to Haredi population centers in Jerusalem, Modi’in Illit, Beit Shemesh, and Elad, and such a protest could cause significant disruption.

The planned protest is a direct response to the repeated blockades of the Geha Highway by haredi demonstrators as part of protests against the conscription of yeshiva students, which have led to major traffic disruptions and frustration among residents.