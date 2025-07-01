Acting on precise intelligence provided by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), undercover Border Police officers from the Judea and Samaria unit and IDF soldiers from the Menashe Brigade this morning (Tuesday) arrested a terror cell operating in the Jenin area.

The forces operated in the city of Qabatiya, which falls under the responsibility of the Menashe Regional Brigade, with the objective of arresting suspects involved in terrorist activity targeting security forces and civilians.

Operating covertly, the troops reached the identified hideouts. During the first raid, a wanted suspect who resisted arrest was apprehended. In a second raid, after breaching a structure, two additional suspects were arrested.

All three suspects were transferred to the Israel Security Agency for further questioning. There were no casualties among Israeli forces.