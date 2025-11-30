A terrorist last night threw an iron rod at a car driving near the Giti Avishar junction on Route 5, the “Cross Samaria” road. The rod pierced the vehicle’s windshield, very close to the driver’s seat.

The driver, Meital Azariah, was lightly injured in the incident.

The attack occurred as Azariah was returning from Einav, a village near Kdumim, accompanied by other young women. “When I was at the Defense Ministry after what happened, they said that Palestinian Arabs tend to attack at night because they know people are returning from family visits, and they want to harm Jews,” Azariah told Morning News.

She said she saw the attacker in the act: “I saw a boy, a teenager, not an adult, who threw an iron rod that hit the front glass and shattered everything. We stopped driving… I noticed glass on my legs, which I removed. It was a minor injury. I was in shock, I couldn’t speak.”

Azariah described the sense of terror she felt: “It was overwhelming. I’ve never felt what it’s like to be attacked by such predators. He aimed precisely; it’s really unbelievable.”

In an interview with host Niv Raskin, she added: “I barely slept last night, the scene kept on going through my mind. Yesterday I was attacked and had glass in my legs, but it wasn’t serious.”

She concluded: “We felt the car as it took the hit, the windshield shattered. The attacker didn’t hit us … We felt that God protected us.”