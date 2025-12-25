Earlier today (Thursday), a report was received regarding gunfire carried out by an Israeli civilian in the area of Dayr Jarir.

An initial review determined that the individual is an IDF reservist, who fired his weapon while dressed in civilian clothes, and acted in severe violation of his authority.

Claims regarding injuries are being examined.

Shortly thereafter, footage was received of an armed individual running over a Palestinian individual. Upon review, it was determined that to be the same reserve soldier.

The incidents are under review. Based on the findings, the matter will be transferred to the relevant authorities.

The soldier’s weapon was confiscated by the IDF, and his reserve service has been terminated due to the severity of the incident.

The IDF strongly condemns and views with great severity all forms of violence, and requires its soldiers and commanders to act in accordance with the IDF’s values and code of conduct.