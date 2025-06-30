המנהרה שאותרה בעזה - והשמדתה דובר צה"ל

Troops from the 188th Armored Brigade and the Yahalom Unit completed an operation in recent weeks to locate, examine, and dismantle an underground tunnel in the area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

The tunnel stretched two kilometres in length and was approximately 20 meters deep. The tunnel was used by the Hamas terrorist organization as a hideout and for military purposes.

Inside the tunnel, the troops located the sleeping quarters used by the Hamas terrorist organization.

Part of the tunnel was located beneath a structure that previously served as the “Ma’an” School in Khan Yunis.

In other operations in recent weeks, troops from the 188th Armored Brigade, in coordination with the Israeli Air Force, dismantled hundreds of military infrastructure sites from both the ground and the air, eliminated dozens of terrorists, and located weapons in the area.