הסרטון שפרסמה השרה גמליאל ללא קרדיט

Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology Gila Gamliel (Likud) published an AI-generated video on social media titled "Next Year in a Free Tehran."

The clip opens with establishing shots of Teran. It then quickly jumps to showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, walking arm-in-arm down a street in the Iranian capital.

The video also shows shots of Minister Gamliel and her husband, as well as exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and his wife walking in a similar setting.

It concludes with Israeli and Iranian imperial flags side-by-side.

In 2023, Gamliel hosted Crown Prince Reza in Israel, where he met with officials and participated in the official opening ceremony to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Welcoming him upon his arrival, Gamliel stated: "Together, through a common vision, we will take the first step in building bridges and collaborations between the two peoples."