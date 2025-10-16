Following the disruption caused by MK Ofer Cassif and MK Ayman Odeh of the Hadash party during US President Donald Trump’s speech in the Knesset plenum on Monday, Shai Glick, CEO of the B’Tsalmo organization, submitted an official complaint to Knesset Ethics Committee Chairman MK Eliyahu Revivo, calling for significant sanctions against the two lawmakers.

“During the historic speech by Israel’s greatest ally - the president of the world’s most powerful nation - Odeh and Cassif chose to behave disgracefully by waving signs, shouting, and deliberately disrupting the event. This is not protest or freedom of expression; it is a vile provocation that undermines the dignity of the Knesset and damages Israel’s foreign relations,” Glick wrote.

He further emphasized, “No president has ever shown such unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. This event marked a peak in US-Israel relations, particularly in light of the tremendous achievement of securing the hostages’ return. Their conduct inflicted direct harm on President Donald Trump, the families of the returned hostages, and all citizens of Israel.”

Glick demanded harsh disciplinary action against the two MKs, including a six-month suspension and a financial penalty of 100,000 shekels.