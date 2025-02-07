Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesperson for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Thursday blasted US President Donald Trump's voluntary migration plan from Gaza.

In an official statement, Abu Rudeineh said, "The Palestinian people have paid a high price in defending their legitimate national rights, and for their independent national decision which is represented by the PLO, the legitimate and sole representative of the Palestinian people, and they will never give up their rights to their land, whether in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the capital of the Palestinian state."

"The Palestinian people and their leadership will never agree to a repeat of the Nakba of 1948 and 1967, and they will thwart any plan aimed at eliminating our just cause through economic investment programs that have no place in Palestine or on its land," he stated.

The PA chairman’s spokesperson also noted that the Arab and international response to the US administration's plans has taught that "the whole world speaks in one voice based on international legitimacy and international law, while the American administration alone speaks another language."

Abu Rudeineh also stated that there are elements in the US and Israel who believe that President Trump's plan for Gaza is not feasible.