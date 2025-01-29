Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman forPA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, says that the decision by the "Israeli occupation authorities" to stop UNRWA activities is unacceptable.

He further stated that, in his opinion, this decision constitutes "a provocation against the Palestinian people and is contrary to the UN resolutions on which UNRWA was established and operates."

Tomorrow (Thursday), the law that will end UNRWA's activities in the territories of Judea and Samaria, and Jerusalem will come into effect. The Ministry of Jerusalem and Tradition of Israel is tasked with finding an alternative solution for UNRWA's services in eastwrn Jerusalem, which include two health centers and seven educational institutions where about 800 students study.

Nabil noted that Israel's decision challenges international legitimacy and raises tension in the region, emphasizing that Israel will bear full responsibility for "the dangerous consequences of this decision."

Abu Rudeineh called on the UN to force the "occupying state to retract its decision and ensure the continuation of UNRWA's activities and services for Palestinian refugees until the refugee issue is resolved according to international institution decisions."

"Israel constantly seeks to eliminate the refugee issue and the right of return," Abu Rudeineh said, emphasizing that "the refugee issue is a red line for our people and leadership, and a goal for any future political settlement."