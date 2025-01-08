Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesperson for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, blasted Israel for publishing maps that, he claims, include "Palestinian lands."

Additionally, Abu Rudeineh condemned "racist" statements by Israeli officials calling for the annexation of Judea and Samaria and the establishment of Jewish communities in the Gaza Strip, describing them as a "flagrant violation of all international legitimate decisions and international law."

Abbas’ spokesperson accused Israel of being responsible for the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack and its consequences.

"Israel's extremist policy is what ignited the region and led to the wars we are witnessing today," stated Abu Rudeineh, who was quoted by the PA’s official news agency, Wafa.

Abu Rudeineh stated that "the priority is to achieve an immediate ceasefire in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2735, a complete withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, and for the State of Palestine to assume full responsibility for the Gaza Strip as a preliminary step toward implementing international legitimacy decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative in order to achieve peace, security, and stability in the region and the world."

He called on the incoming Trump administration to act to halt Israel's policies and actions, which, he claimed, do not serve security and peace in the region.

The Palestinian Authority and its leader, Abbas, have not yet unequivocally condemned the October 7 attack.