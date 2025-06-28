We Will Dance Again, a documentary chronicling the Supernova festival massacre, has won the Emmy for Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary at the 46th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

The 90-minute film, a co-production of Paramount Plus and Hot 8, was directed by Yariv Mozer. He accepted the award during a ceremony in New York City, wearing a yellow pin symbolizing solidarity with Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

In his emotional acceptance speech, Mozer said, “As of tonight, it’s been 620 days that Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza have endured immense suffering due to the war ignited by Hamas on October 7. We Will Dance Again is a historical record of those tragic events.”

He also acknowledged a recent tragedy involving one of the film’s producers, Michal Weits, who was hospitalized after an Iranian missile struck her home in Tel Aviv earlier this week. “Michal is currently in the hospital. We wish her a full recovery,” Mozer added.

Joining the filmmakers on stage were Natalia Casarotti—mother of 21-year-old Keshet Casarotti-Kalfa, who was killed while fleeing the festival—as well as two survivors featured in the film, Yuval Siman-Tov and Tamir Leshetz.

Mozer concluded by dedicating the award to the hostages still held in Gaza. “We want this cycle of bloodshed to end. This war must end. It should not serve the interests of the Israeli government or the Hamas terror group,” he said.

The film triumphed over four other nominees in its category, including PBS’s A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians.

Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated Mozer: "I wish to congratulate the director Yariv Mozer and all the creators of the film We Will Dance Again on their Emmy Award."

"The film gives voice to the survivors of the shocking massacre at the festival - and tells the world the story of young people who came to celebrate life, and encountered unimaginable evil."

"This award is a painful and poignant reminder of the murdered, a stirring tribute to the rehabilitation of the physically and psychologically injured, a hopeful tribute to the families, and a relentless struggle to return all the hostages."