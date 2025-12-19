Chen Moshe Mizrahi, who was present at the Supernova music festival in the Re'im Forest on the morning of October 7, received this week a certificate of recognition for his exceptional bravery during the terrorist attack.

The certificate was presented to him by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay, Raul Latorre, as an acknowledgment of "choosing hope in the midst of darkness."

Mizrahi, who was injured during the event, helped rescue dozens of partygoers and wounded individuals under missile fire and terrorist infiltration for about seven hours.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, he recounted: "I managed to reach four different sites, use two weapons, and save about 45 people, including two soldiers who were seriously injured."

He said that he did not choose to hide or escape. "It was a basic instinct. I don't know where the courage came from, it just rolled from one act of heroism to another - and I found myself doing what needed to be done."

Mizrahi shared that he met with most of the people he saved: "One of the soldiers even named his daughter after me. The physical war ended, but the mental one is far from over."

Addressing the upcoming Hanukkah holiday, he added: "This isn't just any holiday. Every small light, we turn into a big light. It's better to be a big light than to be a light alone."