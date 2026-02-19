Video footage documenting the actions of three Israelis convicted of looting at the site of the Superova festival massacre has been broadcast by Kan News.

The material, taken from security cameras at the festval grounds that continued operating even after the attack, shows the defendants - Liran Yakubov, Netanel Aviv and Oz Chai Ruham, residents of Be'er Sheva - moving among vehicles belonging to victims and survivors and taking personal items.

According to the court ruling issued last month, the three arrived in the area the day after the massacre and made their way toward the Re'im parking lot. Yakubov told police at a checkpoint that he lived in the nearby town of Patish, a claim that led to them being allowed through. At around midday, while terrorists were still believed to be present in the vicinity and bodies had not yet been removed, the trio was captured on camera searching cars and stealing property.

In her verdict, the Be’er Sheva Magistrate’s Court judge stated that the defendants’ conduct gravely violated the dignity of those who attended the festival and dishonored the memory of the victims. She emphasized that looting in such circumstances went far beyond a standard property crime, amounting to a profound breach of human dignity and basic social values.