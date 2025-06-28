On Friday, in a joint activity, the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated the terrorist Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa in the area of Sabra in Gaza City. Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa was a senior figure in Hamas’ military wing and was considered one of the founders of the terrorist organization.

His current role was Head of Combat Support Headquarters in Hamas’ military wing.

In the past, Issa led Hamas’ force-buildup efforts in the Gaza Strip, was one of the founders of its military wing, served as Head of the Training Headquarters, and was a member of Hamas’ General Security Council.

Additionally, Issa played a significant role in the planning and execution of the brutal October 7th massacre.

Throughout the war, and over the past few days, Issa served as Head of the Combat Support Headquarters, and advanced aerial and naval terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Simultaneously, Issa operated to rebuild Hamas’ organizational systems that were damaged during the war.

Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa was a key source of knowledge and one of the last remaining senior Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip who held high-ranking positions before October 7th, 2023.

The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to locate and eliminate all terrorists from the different terrorist organizations who took part in the brutal October 7th massacre.