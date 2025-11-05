An unusual image published on Wednesday on the Mossad Farsi account on X, which is believed to belong to the Israeli spy agency, shows the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, sitting in a dark room across the table from an individual whose face is blurred.

Along with the image, the page wrote: "Do you remember that we promised you we would share other memories we have with Qaani and Saberi? Another photo that brings back memories from a few years ago.

It added: "He was a bit shy in the first session and didn’t even touch the tea. In the later sessions, his shyness wore off and he drank, and he drank well, and not just tea."

The tweet was accompanied by the image in question, clearly showing Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani seated opposite an individual whose identity is concealed. The context, writing style, and direct tagging of the **official X (Twitter) account of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, make it clear that this was a deliberate act of public deterrence.