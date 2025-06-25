Esmail Qaani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was seen alive and well in Tehran on Tuesday, dispelling reports that he was eliminated by Israel during Operation Rising Lion, the Anadolu news agency reported.

A video posted by Iran’s Tasnim news agency showed Qaani among the crowd at an event in the Iranian capital celebrating what Iran views as its “victory” over Israel.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that Qaani was among the Iranian military leaders who were eliminated in Israeli strikes.

However, official sources stated at the time that he is still alive. Israeli sources also expressed doubt that Qaani was eliminated, saying, "This is not known to us."

Qaani was appointed head of the Quds Force in 2020, succeeding Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport.

This past October, two Iranian security sources told the Reuters news agency that Qaani had been out of contact since strikes on Beirut a week before, sparking speculation that he himself may have been eliminated.