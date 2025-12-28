המרדף ומעצר הנהג בן ה-13 דוברות המשטרה

The police released footage of a chase that took place last Friday during enforcement activity as part of Operation New Order against Bedouin communities in the Negev.

The activity was targeted against serious traffic offenses, using police off-road vehicles and aerial guidance.

During the operation the officers identified a suspicious vehicle that refused to stop. After a short chase the vehicle was blocked and stopped. An inspection revealed that the driver was a 13-year-old minor, with his 15-year-old sister alongside him.

A family representative was summoned to the scene, and the vehicle, which did not have valid registration, was impounded and removed from the road. The minor was taken, accompanied by the representative, for further processing at the nearest police station.

At the conclusion of the operation, it was reported that several vehicles and off-road vehicles were impounded, others were disabled, and drivers were summoned for prosecution for serious traffic offenses.

The police said, "Israel Police officers will continue to operate in the Negev to enforce the law and prevent serious, life-endangering traffic offenses."