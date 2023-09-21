The Kimberly-Clark company is recalling "Huggies Daily Care Unscented Moist Wipes " (serial number 2/144955/21), marketed in Israel and manufactured by Albad Masuot Yitzhak Ltd.

The recall is due to a microbial abnormality indicating contamination in some of the manufacturing batch.

The company contacted the Ministry of Health and is fully coordinated in their efforts to remedy the issue. As a precaution, consumers who purchased the products with the batch numbers listed below: 1896, 1911, 1915, 1919, 1926, 1940, 1949, 1956.

All customers are asked to stop using these batches, and may exchange the product by contacting Kimberly-Clark's customer service at 1-800-42-32-32 or/and via WhatsApp at 052-4548962.

A notice was given to the points of sale and an instruction was given to remove the product from the shelves.