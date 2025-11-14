The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) published a report today (Friday) revealing anti-Israel content previously written by Majed Al-Ansari, who currently serves as an advisor to the Prime Minister of Qatar and spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the report, during Operation "Protective Edge" (2014), Al-Ansari published an article in the Qatari state-run daily Al-Arab, in which he praised Hamas' rocket fire and other terrorist groups' attacks against Israel. He described how he felt optimistic amid constant air raid sirens and the fear experienced by Tel Aviv residents who had to take shelter.

In the article, Al-Ansari also criticized Egypt and Gulf states, referring to them as "enemies of Gaza," as well as media figures from these countries who hoped for Israeli action to wipe out Hamas. He noted that they were forced to admit that their "dream is fading." Al-Ansari also promised that "the victory Allah would grant the Palestinians over Israel is near."

Previously, the Jewish news site “Jewish Insider“ reported that Al-Ansari celebrated Palestinian suicide bombings in recent years.

A separate study by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs revealed that Qatar continued to support Hamas even after the October 7th attacks. According to the findings, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs placed full responsibility for the attack on Israel, emphasizing that Operation "Flood of Al-Aqsa" could not justify a "disproportionate war against Gaza civilians."

The research also claimed that Qatar attempted to limit Israel's response to the attack in a way that aligned with Hamas' goals of creating "unity of fronts" against Israel, while demanding far-reaching conditions for the release of hostages, including the dismantling of Jewish communities.

Qatari media described the October 7th attack with terms such as "Day of Glory," "natural response," "heroic operation," and "a move that shattered the myth of occupation."