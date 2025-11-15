Qatar’s Foreign Ministry issued a condemnation of Jewish visits to the Temple Mount, referring to them as a “storming by settlers into the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

In fact, Jewish visitors do not step into Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In its statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry also denounced what it called an “attack” on the Al-Haja Hamida Mosque in the village of Kifl Haris in Samaria, calling it “a blatant violation of international law and legitimate international decisions.”

The Ministry also claimed that the attempt to harm the religious and historical status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque constitute an attack not only against Palestinian Arabs, but also against millions of Muslims worldwide.

According to the statement, Qatar maintains its “consistent position” supporting “the just Palestinian demands” and the “legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” including full freedom of worship without restrictions and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

Captured documents published by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center have revealed exceptionally close ties between senior Hamas figures and the top figures in Qatari leadership, reflected in secret meetings and direct financial assistance to the Hamas terror group.

Hamas leaders assigned Qatar a central role in providing political and financial backing for the “Palestinian” cause, and sought to continue the direct transfer of funds from Qatar to Gaza, also known as the “cash suitcases.”

Qatari support for Gaza, and effectively for Hamas’ rule there, continued even after the October 7 massacre.