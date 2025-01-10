US Vice President-elect JD Vance will step down from his Senate seat at midnight on Thursday, paving the way for his swearing-in on January 20 alongside President-elect Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

The Ohio Republican formally notified Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine of his plans in a letter sent Thursday afternoon, according to the report.

“To the people of Ohio, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for the privilege of representing you in the United States Senate,” Vance said in a statement first shared with NBC News. “When I was elected to this office, I promised to never forget where I came from, and I’ve made sure to live by that promise every single day.”

Having served two years in the Senate, Vance highlighted the mandate he believes voters have issued. He stated that they had delivered “an undeniable mandate to put America first, both at home and abroad,” adding that he looks forward to working with Trump to “enact his agenda” over the next four years.

At 40, Vance will become the third-youngest vice president in US history, following John Breckinridge, who took office at 36 in 1857, and Richard Nixon, who was 40 years and 11 days old when inaugurated in 1953.

Gov. DeWine, a Republican, will now appoint a temporary replacement to fill Vance’s Senate seat. The appointee will serve until a special election in 2026 determines who will complete the remaining two years of Vance’s term.

Among the leading contenders for the seat is Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, though he has not yet announced whether he will accept the position. Other possible candidates include former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken, state Rep. Jay Edwards, and state Treasurer Robert Sprague.