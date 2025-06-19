In a statement to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Oshri Avichzer, Deputy Mayor of Be’er Sheva, responded to the Iranian missile strike that hit Soroka Medical Center earlier this morning.

“It’s a very stormy morning here in Be’er Sheva,” Avichzer began. “A rocket hit Soroka Hospital—this is a hospital, a place with sick people who can’t run, who can’t do anything. It’s a red alert, not just for us, but for the entire world.”

The attack on Soroka Medical Center, the main hospital serving the southern region of Israel, occurred amid the ongoing Operation Rising Lion. No casualties were reported, as authorities had ordered an evacuation of parts of the hospital building the previous night—an action Avichzer called a “big miracle.”

“We thank God for the miracle that happened here last night. We were ordered to evacuate all the people from the building that was hit this morning. It could have been a horrible morning,” he said.

Avichzer called on the international community to take note of Iran’s role in the escalation. “We call on the world to see—to see what Iran is doing. To see the cruelty and evil of a country that targets hospitals.”



Despite the severity of the attack, the deputy mayor affirmed the city’s preparedness and resilience. “Here in Be’er Sheva, we are ready for any kind of event that may come. We pray to God that it doesn’t—but we are ready.”

He concluded by thanking emergency responders, security forces, and the citizens of Be’er Sheva for their swift and coordinated response. “We say thank you to all the authorities and everyone who came here. This could have been a tragedy. Instead, it was a miracle."