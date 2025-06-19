Security officials confirmed today (Thursday) to Galei Tzahal that one of the missiles fired by Iran at the Gush Dan area likely carried a warhead that split upon impact, causing simultaneous damage at several locations.

The IDF is investigating whether this was a cluster bomb, a type of weapon where the warhead contains multiple charges that scatter upon detonation.

The affected areas include: Or Yehuda, Jaffa, Savyon, and other locations in Gush Dan.

Bomb disposal teams were dispatched to each of the sites, and the Air Force, along with the Home Front Command, is investigating the missile's functionality and the type of munitions used.

This morning's barrage, which included dozens of missiles from Iran, caused damage to Soroka Hospital and buildings in Tel Aviv, Holon, and Ramat Gan.

Defense systems intercepted some of the missiles. This was the largest barrage fired in the past 48 hours. Magen David Adom reported a total of 89 injuries from the missile fall this morning in Gush Dan, including six in critical condition.

The police published footage from the site of the Iranian missile impact at the Ramat Gan stock exchange complex. The footage shows severely damaged buildings, including a three-story building and a high-rise office building opposite, both suffering significant damage.

The footage also shows rescue efforts by fire fighters and Israeli police to extract residents trapped in apartments. Some apartments were forcibly opened by the teams due to concerns of trapped individuals.