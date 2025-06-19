The police on Thursday morning released footage from the scene of the Iranian missile strike at the Ramat Gan Stock Exchange area.

The footage shows severely damaged buildings, including a three-story structure and a multi-story office building opposite it, both of which suffered significant damage.

Rescue efforts are visible, with firefighters and the Israeli police working to evacuate residents trapped in apartments. Some apartments had to be broken into by teams due to concerns about trapped individuals.

ההרס במתחם הבורסה דוברות המשטרה

Commander of the Dan District, Lt. Col. Elad Klein, reported from the scene: "Israel Police are managing the scene of a multi-story building impact. The strike also caused damage to nearby buildings. As of now, we know that there are 37 casualties, all in light condition."

He added, "We are still in the process of a thorough search. The building has six apartments per floor, some of which are occupied and some are not. The main mission is to save lives and evacuate the residents. There are also sub-scenes of further impacts on office buildings, roads, and even unexploded warheads."

Klein addressed the public and urged, "Leave the scenes, there is no need for onlookers. We have full control over the scene, and our task now is to facilitate evacuation and rescue."