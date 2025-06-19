On Thursday morning, around 10:15, the Home Front Command app sent out an alert to residents in various areas across the country, causing panic among citizens who feared it was a new siren warning.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that there was no immediate threat. The alert was an old notification sent at 7:12 AM following the Iranian missile attack on Israel, but due to a technical glitch, it appeared late in several areas.

An IDF spokesperson said: "A short while ago, alerts were activated on the Home Front Command app in several areas across the country. After looking into the matter, no threat was identified. It is possible that this was a technical malfunction. The incident is under review."

Late Tuesday night, many Jerusalem residents wondered whether they should enter protected areas after hearing loud explosions throughout the city, despite no sirens being activated.

Residents reported seeing interceptions in the sky after receiving a notification from the Home Front Command about 10 minutes earlier, alerting them to missile launches from Iran.

Many contacted the Home Front Command seeking clarification, but did not receive immediate responses. In the morning, the Home Front Command explained that there was no issue with the siren system in Jerusalem, and clarifying that there had been no need to enter protected areas, which is why no alerts were issued.

Meanwhile, shrapnel from an interception fell in the Sorotzkin area of Jerusalem late Tuesday night, even though no sirens sounded in the area. No one was injured.

On Wednesday night, Jerusalem residents reported that in the Bayit Vegan neighborhood in western Jerusalem, sirens did sound, but in other nearby neighborhoods, there were no sirens. One neighborhood, Har Nof, had residents on some streets reporting sirens while on other streets there were no sirens. Fallen shrapnel was reported in the neighborhood of Gilo, which did not receive a siren.

During the Thursday morning missile attack, however, sirens sounded throughout the city.