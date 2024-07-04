הריסת בתי המחבלים דובר צה"ל

Overnight, IDF forces in the Za'atra area in the Etzion Brigade demolished the homes of the terrorists Mohammad Zoahara and Khatem Zoahara, two of the three terrorists who carried out the shooting attack near the a-Zaim Checkpoint on Route 1 in which Matan Almaliah was murdered and several other Israeli civilians were wounded.

One of the victims who was shot during the February 22 attack on the road between Ma'ale Adumim and Jerusalem was a pregnant woman who was left in serious condition following the attack.

In addition to the demolition in the Za'atra area, IDF and Border Police forces arrested three wanted persons in Judea and Samaria overnight. Forces also confiscated equipment used to print incitement materials on behalf of a terrorist organization in the Tulkarm area.

No Israeli security forces were injured during the overnight operations.

4,150 wanted persons have been arrested in Judea and Samaria since the beginning of the war in Gaza, of whom 1750 are associated with the Hamas terrorist organization.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

