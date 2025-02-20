IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces operated earlier today (Thursday) in the city of Salfit in the Ephraim Brigade area, and destroyed the home of terrorist Amar Odeh.

Odeh carried out the terrorist attack in Holon in August 2024, in which the late Rina Daniv and the late Avraham Sumichi were murdered, and two other people were injured.

The operation was carried out as part of the security forces' ongoing struggle against Palestinian terrorism in northern Samaria as part of Operation Wall of Iron. The activity was carried out with the assistance of engineering forces who carried out the demolition accompanied by ground forces, and no unusual clashes occurred during the operation.

The police investigation found that the terrorist resided in Israel without an entry or work permit. He entered Israel through the Hizme crossing three days before the attack.

He began his stabbing spree in the park behind the gas station on Moshe Dayan Street in Holon. From there, the terrorist continued toward the sidewalk and bus stop on the street, adjacent to the gas station.

He stabbed three people inside the park, and another person on the sidewalk before being neutralized by police.