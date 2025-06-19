US President Donald Trump is reportedly growing more receptive to the idea of military action targeting Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, according to a source familiar with intelligence briefings who spoke with ABC News on Wednesday.

The proposed operation would not be a singular strike, but rather a series of attacks on the facility, the source indicated.

"It would not be just one strike on the facility, it would be several," the source stated, adding, "There is now a movement to get ready for this."

Domestically, Trump is reportedly engaging his base, alongside Vice President JD Vance, to gauge public reaction to potential American strikes against Iran, the ABC News report said.

Concurrently, the President has received briefings on the security vulnerabilities of US Army bases, recognizing their potential exposure to retaliatory actions from Iran.

The report follows an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal which stated that Trump had indicated to senior aides that he had approved attack plans for Iran, but is delaying a final order, hoping Tehran will abandon its nuclear program.

A senior White House official confirmed that various options remain under consideration, with the President closely monitoring Israeli operations.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official told The New York Times on Wednesday that Iran would accept Trump's offer to meet soon.

The official told the newspaper that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would accept such a meeting to discuss a ceasefire with Israel.

Trump on Wednesday spoke with the press and discussed the possibility that the US would join Israel to strike the Islamic Republic.

According to Trump, the Iranian regime should have agreed to sign a nuclear deal with the United States.

"I had a great deal for them. They should have made that deal. For 60 days, we talked about it, and in the end, they decided not to do it, and now they wish they had. Now they want to meet. It's a little late to meet, and they want to come to the White House. So we'll see, I may do that, but it's a shame that it wasn't done the easy way," he stated.

Asked about concerns about the US getting involved in another conflict abroad and the consequences of entering the war, the President clarified: "I don't want to get involved either. But I've been saying for 20 years that Iran can not have a nuclear weapon, and I think they were a few weeks away from having one."

He reiterated: "They had to sign a document. I think they wish they had signed it now, it was a fair deal, and now it's a harder thing to sign."