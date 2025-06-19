Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday night made his first public comments on the tensions between Iran and Israel, Reuters reported.

Putin emphasized the necessity for all parties to seek an end to hostilities, advocating for a solution that simultaneously ensures "Iran's right to peaceful nuclear power and Israel's right to the unconditional security of the Jewish state."

When pressed on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assertions that military attacks could result in regime change in Iran, and US President Donald Trump's demand for unconditional Iranian surrender, Putin advised considering whether "the main aim was being achieved before starting something."

"We see that today in Iran, with all the complexity of the internal political processes taking place there...that there is a consolidation of society around the country's political leadership," Putin told senior news agency editors in St. Petersburg, as quoted by Reuters.

Putin confirmed personal contact with both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, indicating he had conveyed Moscow's proposals for conflict resolution. He further noted that Iran's underground uranium enrichment facilities remain intact.

"These underground factories, they exist, nothing has happened to them," Putin asserted. He reiterated his call for a resolution that upholds the interests of both nations.

"It seems to me that it would be right for everyone to look for ways to end hostilities and find ways for all parties to this conflict to come to an agreement with each other," Putin concluded. "In my opinion, in general, such a solution can be found."

The Russian President’s comments come a day after Russia's Foreign Ministry vehemently condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, labeling them as "illegal" under international law and a severe threat to global security.

The ministry emphasized that a resolution to the dispute over Tehran's nuclear program can only be achieved through diplomatic means.