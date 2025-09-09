Nepal is in turmoil after days of violent demonstrations left at least 19 people dead and more than 400 injured, prompting Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and several cabinet members to step down. The unrest against the government, led by Generation Z activists, for what many view as rampant, decades-long corruption in Nepal has already been simmering, according to CNN, and spilled into the streets of the capital last week after the government abruptly blocked 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp, and X, while controversially leaving TikTok and Viber accessible.

Nepal's government defended the move as an attempt to curb misinformation, and argued it is not banning social media but trying to bring them in line with Nepali law, as reported by the BBC. Even so, rights groups condemned it as censorship. The ban, imposed on September 4, quickly ignited nationwide protests fueled by long-standing frustrations over corruption, inequality, and unemployment, which reached 20.8% among youth in 2024. Many young Nepalis also rallied around an online campaign against “Nepo Kids,” the privileged children of politicians flaunting wealth online.

Initially peaceful gatherings near parliament escalated on September 8 when police used tear gas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition to disperse crowds. Protesters responded with street fires and clashes, resulting in 17 deaths in Kathmandu and two more in Itahari.

Amid mounting pressure, the government lifted the social media ban, pledged an independent investigation within 15 days, and promised medical aid and compensation for victims’ families. In his resignation speech, Oli expressed regret over the bloodshed and acknowledged the concerns of Nepal’s younger generation.

Analysts view the resignations and concessions as a major win for the country’s youth movement. Yet, with Nepal’s history of political instability since abolishing its monarchy in 2008, many question whether a new government can address the deeper grievances driving the protests.