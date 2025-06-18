El Al is set to begin operating rescue flights on Wednesday from Larnaca, Athens, Rome, Milan, and Paris to bring home Israelis stranded abroad due to the ongoing war.

In response to the airline’s inquiry about operating such flights on Shabbat, Israel’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi David Yosef, ruled that flights may not be conducted on Shabbat unless there is a clear and immediate threat to life, in accordance with the principle of pikuach nefesh (preservation of life).

Rabbi Yosef stated that situations involving potential danger should be assessed individually, with decisions made on a case-by-case basis.

He expressed deep concern for the wellbeing of Israelis stranded abroad and stressed the importance of doing everything possible to bring them home quickly - while remaining faithful to Jewish law and tradition.