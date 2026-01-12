American basketball star Amar'e Stoudemire met last night (Monday) with Rabbi David Yosef, the Chief Rabbi of Israel, as part of the Rabbi's visit to strengthen Jewish communities in Miami.

Rabbi Yosef blessed Stoudemire, saying: "Continue to strengthen yourself and sanctify God's name in the world of sports."

Additionally, the Rabbi blessed Stoudemire's newborn son, recently born, wishing that he should grow up to Torah, marriage, mitzvot, and good deeds.

Stoudemire, who had a successful career in the NBA, has undergone a process of religious return and conversion in recent years. His Hebrew name is Yehoshafat ben Avraham.

In August 2020, after an extended period of Torah study in a yeshiva, he completed his conversion process at the Beit Din Tzedek in Bnei Brak, a private Orthodox court established by Rabbi Nissim Karelitz.

In October of that year, Stoudemire was appointed as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets NBA team, alongside head coach Steve Nash, who played with him for eight seasons with the Phoenix Suns.