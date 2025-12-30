Israel’s Chief Rabbis, Rabbi David Yosef and Rabbi Kalman Ber, published a letter to Jewish communities in Israel and around the world ahead of the Fast of the Tenth of Tevet, which was designated as the “General Kaddish Day” in memory of the millions of Jews murdered in the Holocaust whose date of death is unknown.

The letter states: “The Tenth of Tevet was designated by the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in 1951 as the ‘General Kaddish Day’ for the millions of our brothers and sisters of the Jewish people who were murdered in the terrible Holocaust and whose date of passing is unknown.”

The rabbis called on communities to remember the victims during the day by reciting Kaddish in synagogues and during prayers, for the elevation of the souls of the civilians and soldiers who were murdered-especially also in the aftermath of the war against Hamas, for those whose precise time of death is not known.

The rabbis further asked that Torah study in batei midrash and Torah centers around the world be dedicated to the elevation of the souls of the millions of murdered Jews, with hope and prayer for the coming of the righteous redeemer who will bring consolation.