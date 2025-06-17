US President Donald Trump stated that America and Israel have control over the skies of Iran in a post on Truth Social today (Tuesday).

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff.' Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA," Trump wrote.

In a separate post, Trump wrote, "We know exactly where the so-called “'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

In a third post, Trump called for Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have said repeatedly in recent days that Israel has achieved total air superiority in Iran.

In a press briefing last night, Netanyahu stated, “We’ve paved an aerial highway to Iran, struck their surface-to-air missiles and neutralized them. We are operating in western and northern Iran—and this is just the beginning. We’ve taken out half of their UAVs; 1,000 drones never made it to Israel.”

Earlier today, it was reported that Trump reaffirmed his commitment to addressing Iran's nuclear program during remarks made to the press aboard Air Force One as he headed back to Washington, DC, following an early departure from the G7 Summit in Canada.

Trump emphasized his desire for a decisive resolution to the nuclear standoff, stating, "I want a real end," and clarified that he was not seeking a temporary ceasefire. "I didn’t say I was looking for a ceasefire," he told reporters. "I want a real end, with Iran giving up entirely on nuclear weapons."