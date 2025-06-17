A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel.

Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

The IDF noted that leaving the protected space is only permitted following an explicit directive and that the public should continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.

Several minutes after the initial warning, the IDF stated, "A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel. The public is requested to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command."

"At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat. The defense is not hermetic; therefore, it is essential to continue following the instructions of the Home Front Command," the IDF stated.

This is the second barrage of ballistic missiles launched by Iran against Israel in about two hours. At about 5 pm, a barrage of eight missiles was launched at Israel. Two missiles were reported to have struck in open areas.