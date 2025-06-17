Members of both the Republican and Democratic parties in the U.S. Congress are planning to introduce a resolution that would require the president to obtain congressional approval before taking military action against Iran.

Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican, announced that he and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna will jointly introduce a bipartisan resolution aimed at prohibiting U.S. government involvement in a potential war between Israel and Iran.

Some lawmakers traditionally critical of Israel, including Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib, have already expressed support for the proposed legislation.

Massie’s initiative aligns with a separate bill on “war powers” submitted by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine. His bill would require a formal debate and vote in Congress before the United States could enter a war between Israel and Iran.

According to the proposal, only defensive actions in response to an Iranian attack would be allowed without prior congressional approval.