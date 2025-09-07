The IDF censor permitted the publication on Sunday of footage showing an Iranian missile strike two and a half months ago during the war with Iran near the Sail Tower, which houses government offices in Haifa.

On the afternoon of Friday, June 20th, a missile struck the Government Quarter. 55 people were injured as a result of the strike, including a 16-year-old boy whose condition was classified as severe and two others who were moderately hurt.

The central structure, which is nicknamed "the Rocket Tower," was severely damaged and is still classified as a "dangerous building." Dozens of offices in the area were also damaged, including the Haifa Court, which has since resumed operations. The tower itself is currently undergoing restoration work, but remains empty.

The government offices, which were housed at the iconic Haifa landmark, including the local branches of the Interior, Finance, and Economy Ministries, were transferred to alternate locations. Haifans who wish to receive services from the ministries are sent to offices in Nahariya, Akko, and the towns in the Haifa Bay area.