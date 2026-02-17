A serious antisemitic incident unfolded overnight (between Monday and Tuesday) on the Thai island of Ko Samui, when three Israelis were assaulted, unprovoked, by men with Arabic accents.

One of the victims' sister told N12, "He broke ribs, teeth, and a vertebra. Efforts are being made with the embassy and insurance company to fly him back to Israel as fast as possible."

The sister of the victim, an Israeli in his 20s who flew to Thailand with his friends for vacation, further stated that her brother managed to contact his mother via video call during the attack as he attempted to flee through a back door. "He ran toward the exit. There were security guards who joined the attack and beat them without reason. My mother saw everything."

According to the sister, two Israeli women who saw what transpired assisted the victims, called for help, and are still with them in the hospital. "They are angels, we are in contact with them, and they are helping my brother and his friend in the hospital. In addition, they helped them go to the police station to submit a report as they were asked."

The victim's sister stressed that the assailants launched the attack because they heard the victims speaking Hebrew: "We do not doubt that it was antisemitic. The assailants also yelled that they would murder them, 'Itbah al-Yehud' (kill the Jew), 'You're IDF,' and expletives."