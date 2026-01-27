Police in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku arrested three suspects who allegedly planned an attack on the Israeli Embassy in the city.

An official statement by the State Security Service that three Azerbaijani citizens in their 20s were suspected of preparing to commit a terrorist attack on the embassy "on the grounds of religious hostility."

According to the statement, the individuals entered into criminal relations with members of the ISIS terrorist organization's “Vilayati-Khorasan" armed group, and as a group of conspiring individuals, obtained items used as weapons to carry out a terrorist attack on the embassy of a foreign state in the Republic of Azerbaijan and were detained by the employees of the SSS while approaching the area where the embassy was located.

The three were charged with preparation for terrorism on the basis of religious hostility by a conspiring group of individuals, using objects used as weapons, and a preventive measure of arrest was chosen for them by a court decision.

Currently, investigative and operational measures on the criminal case are continuing.

The news comes just one day after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar visited the Azerbaijani capital.