IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin on Friday issued a statement addressing the security situation against the background of regional tensions and unrest, stressing that the IDF is maintaining heightened readiness while acting responsibly and professionally.

Speaking ahead of the start of Shabbat, Defrin said the IDF has been closely following developments in the region in recent weeks. “Over the past weeks, and especially in recent days, we have been closely monitoring developments in the region," he stated, adding that the Chief of Staff is conducting “ongoing situational assessments with all relevant bodies."

Defrin emphasized that the IDF’s approach remains measured and focused. “Our responsibility in the IDF is to manage the situation in a measured, professional, and responsible manner," he said. “We are operating at peak readiness for a wide range of scenarios."

According to the IDF Spokesman, readiness has been reinforced across all fronts. “In recent weeks, we have strengthened capabilities and increased readiness along all borders," Defrin said, citing remarks by the Chief of the General Staff during a recent visit to the Aerial Defense Array. “It is important that every Israeli citizen knows: the IDF is prepared and ready at all times, across a broad range of capabilities."

Defrin acknowledged growing public concern in light of recent developments. “We fully understand the sense of uncertainty and alertness that has arisen in recent days, as public and media discourse focuses on regional developments," he said. “This is natural and completely understandable."

At the same time, he urged the public to rely only on official information. “I ask you to rely solely on IDF Spokesperson announcements and official channels, to act responsibly, and to refrain from spreading rumors that cause concern among the public," Defrin said.

He reiterated that there has been no change in civilian defense instructions. “There is no change to the Home Front Command guidelines," Defrin stressed. “If any changes are required, we will update you in an orderly and clear manner."

Concluding his remarks, Defrin said the IDF would continue to act with caution and responsibility. “We will continue to act responsibly and with sound judgment," he said, wishing the public “a peaceful and quiet Shabbat."